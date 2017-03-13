Foresight VCT PLC : Issue of Equity

8:40a.m.

Foresight VCT plc

Allotment of Ordinary Shares

The Board of Foresight VCT is pleased to announce that in accordance with the terms of the Offer for Subscription dated 2 February 2017 (the "Offer"), 18,132,489 Ordinary Shares of 1p each in Foresight VCT plc were allotted on 13 March 2017 on an issue price based on a Net Asset Value of 83.3 pence per share.

Application has been made for the admission of the 18,132,489 Ordinary Shares of 1p each in Foresight VCT plc to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on London Stock Exchange plc's market for listed securities.



In total the Company has allotted 18,132,489 Ordinary Shares under the Offer. Following this allotment there are now 146,117,777 Ordinary Shares of 1p each in issue.

For further information please contact:

Gary Fraser, Foresight Group: 020 3667 8159

