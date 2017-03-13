DGAP-Gesamtstimmrechtsmitteilung: Bilfinger SE (english)

9:56a.m.

Bilfinger SE: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

^ DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Bilfinger SE / Total Voting Rights Announcement Bilfinger SE: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

13.03.2017 / 15:41 Total Voting Rights Announcement according to Article 26a of the WpHG transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Publication of total number of voting rights



Advertisement

1. Details of issuer

Bilfinger SE Carl-Reiß-Platz 1-5 68165 Mannheim Germany

2. Type of capital measure

Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect Conditional capital increase (Sec. 26a para. 2 WpHG) X Other capital measure (Sec. 26a para. 1 09 March 2017 WpHG)

3. New total number of voting rights:

44.209.042

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

13.03.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: Bilfinger SE Carl-Reiß-Platz 1-5 68165 Mannheim Germany Internet: http://www.bilfinger.com

End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------

553477 13.03.2017

°

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



