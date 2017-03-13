DGAP-Gesamtstimmrechtsmitteilung: Bilfinger SE (english)
Bilfinger SE: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
^ DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Bilfinger SE / Total Voting Rights Announcement Bilfinger SE: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
13.03.2017 / 15:41 Total Voting Rights Announcement according to Article 26a of the WpHG transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Publication of total number of voting rights
1. Details of issuer
Bilfinger SE Carl-Reiß-Platz 1-5 68165 Mannheim Germany
2. Type of capital measure
Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect Conditional capital increase (Sec. 26a para. 2 WpHG) X Other capital measure (Sec. 26a para. 1 09 March 2017 WpHG)
3. New total number of voting rights:
44.209.042
Language: English Company: Bilfinger SE Carl-Reiß-Platz 1-5 68165 Mannheim Germany Internet: http://www.bilfinger.com
