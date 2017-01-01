650000 Nationals From 6 Countries Entered US Before Travel Ban: Report

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - As many as 649,932 nationals from 6 countries, that were affected by US President's revised travel ban order, entered the United States between fiscal years 2006 and 2015, a report based on analysis of US government data says.

This group includes visitors, students and diplomats as well as refugees and new lawful permanent residents, according to Pew Research Center.

Trump first issued an Executive Order on January 27, which barred citizens from seven majority Muslim countries - Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Syria, Sudan and Yemen - from entering the US for 90 days. Under that order, Syrian refugees were barred indefinitely.



After that order was blocked by U.S. courts, Trump signed a revised Executive order, exempting Iraq from the original list.

The new order specifies that most citizens from the 6 countries cannot enter the U.S. on new visas until security procedures used to evaluate visa applications have been reviewed.

Two states - Washington and Hawaii have taken legal action questioning the validity of Trump's revised Executive Order, and sought a temporary stay of it.

Analysis by the Pew Research Center estimated that entries from the affected countries made up about 0.1 percent of the more than 517 million total entries to the U.S. over the same period.

Diplomats, U.S. lawful permanent residents, dual nationals who use a passport from another country and refugees already scheduled to travel to the U.S. are among the groups exempt from the travel restrictions. The president's new order will also temporarily halt the U.S. refugee resettlement program for 120 days.

Previously, citizens of the six restricted countries were able to legally enter the U.S. as temporary immigrants, refugees, new lawful permanent residents, naturalized U.S. citizens, and dual nationals.

Of the six restricted countries, Iran had the largest total number of legal entrants into the U.S. (310,182) between 2006 and 2015.

