Berlin, 13 March 2017. On 21 March 2017 the newly developed IT platform for the sport betting and gaming offering of mybet will be put into full operation at www.mybet.com. Thereby the introduction phase for the new hard- and software, which form the base for the significantly improved product offering in the future, will be completed. The new mybet platform not only provides a completely new look but also a significantly enhanced betting and casino games offering as well as a number of new features. The responsive design allows access to the mybet platform from all mobile devices without restrictions.



In particular, around four times as many sports betting options, an extraordinary large offer of live bets and around twice as many casino games will be available on www.mybet.com. In addition, the new platform allows to use the mybet casino offer on mobile devices for the first time. New technical features include a clear search function, a freely adjustable favourites menu and a newly structured bet slip facilitating the navigation through the enhanced mybet offering. At the same time the registration and deposit process for clients has been optimized technically. There are also new functions for internal steering and marketing processes, for instance for the allocation of customer-specific bonuses and free spins, that will be made available with the system migration. Further product supplements as well as the expansion of the casino offer are to follow during the coming months.

"The new hard- and software forms the base for a future-proof product offering of mybet. In terms of scope and presentation of the offering our product platform is now absolutely competitive. In addition, the data generated during the introduction phase already show clear improvements in the performance of technical parameters as well as from an economic perspective. We will make every effort to substantiate these promising signals with measurable results in our daily business from 21 March 2017 onwards", says Markus Peuler, CEO of mybet Holding SE.

Live-Casino by Evolution Gaming With the aim of making use of the enhanced technical possibilities of the new hard- and software mybet is already busy in preparing the next expansion measures. In example, the company signed a contract with the live casino specialist Evolution Gaming. Based on this agreement, mybet will enlarge its casino offer with the attractive live casino solutions of Evolution, which will be made available for customers on www.mybet.com probably during the second quarter of 2017.

mybet Holding SE The mybet Group, licensed in several European countries to offer sports betting and online casino games, has its registered office in Berlin and locations in Cologne and Malta. mybet offers its betting and gaming products over the internet platform mybet.com as well as at land-based betting shops operating under a franchise system. In addition, the group supplies regional betting providers in Europe and Africa as a B2B service provider. mybet Holding SE is the parent company of the mybet Group. The shares of mybet Holding SE (ISIN DE000A0JRU67) are listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the Prime Standard. For further information, visit www.mybet-se.com | www.mybet.com | www.mybet-shop.com

