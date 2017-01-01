European Markets Finished Slightly Higher In Cautious Trade

12:14p.m.

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - After overcoming some early weakness, markets in Europe ended the first session of the new trading week with modest gains. Traders were in a cautious mood ahead of several key events this week, including the Dutch election and the policy decision by the Federal Reserve. Traders are also keeping a close eye on the Brexit bill debate after Brexit secretary David Davis warned Conservative MPs not to "tie the Prime Minister's hands" by backing amendments to the Article 50 bill.

Rising metal prices provided a boost to mining stocks Monday. However, energy stocks struggled as crude oil prices dropped to around $48 a barrel.

The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index advanced 0.42 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks decreased 0.02 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, added 0.27 percent.

The DAX of Germany climbed 0.22 percent and the CAC 40 of France rose 0.13 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. gained 0.33 percent and the SMI of Switzerland finished higher by 0.15 percent.



In Frankfurt, Wirecard rose 1.87 percent. The financial services and technology company announced an agreement with Citigroup subsidiaries to purchase the customer portfolio of Citi's merchant acquiring business in 11 markets in Asia Pacific.

Innogy SE fell 0.30 percent after the energy firm pointed to a "challenging" environment in key areas of its business, including renewables.

In London, engineering contractor Amec Foster Wheeler jumped 11.61 percent, after it agreed to the terms of an all-share offer from oilfield services company John Wood Group.

Shares of Bovis Homes Group soared 9.96 percent. The homebuilder has rejected two potential offers for the firm from Redrow and Galliford Try and said it was still in talks with Galliford.

HSBC Holdings gained 0.81 percent after the bank said it appointed insurance executive Mark Tucker to succeed Douglas Flint as Chairman.

Mining stocks turned in a solid performance, as copper prices recovered from their biggest weekly fall since December. Fresnillo climbed 5.66 percent and Antofagasta gained 4.88 percent. Anglo American advanced 4.12 percent and Rio Tinto added 3.96 percent. BHP Billiton rose 2.49 percent and Glencore increased 1.40 percent. Randgold Resources also added 1.75 percent.

Aryzta sank 2.36 percent in Zurich after the embattled food firm announced a sharp drop in half-yearly earnings.

Italy's industrial production declined more than expected in January, figures from the statistical office Istat showed Monday. Industrial output fell 2.3 percent month-on-month in January, reversing a 1.4 percent rise in December. This was the first decline in four months. Output was forecast to decrease 0.7 percent.

UK house prices increased at their fastest pace in twelve months in February, figures from Acadata and LSL showed Monday. House prices grew 0.6 percent in February from January driven by higher London prices. Average house prices totaled GBP 297,832. Prices had increased only 0.3 percent in January.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

