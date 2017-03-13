DGAP-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP - ANNOUNCEMENT OF TRANSACTIONS (english)

13.03.2017

CPI PROPERTY GROUP (société anonyme)
40, rue de la Vallée
L-2661 Luxembourg
R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 102 254
PRESS RELEASE
Luxembourg, 13 March 2017



CPI PROPERTY GROUP (the "Company") announces two real estate transactions in the Czech Republic.

On 7 March 2017 the Company disposed of the Purkynova office building located in Brno, Czech Republic. The modern building with an area exceeding 11,300 sqm was sold in a share deal transaction. The Company decided to proceed with this disposal since it considered Purkynova office building as a non-core asset.

On 9 March 2017 the Company contracted financing of its CPI Reality portfolio, which consists of approximately 79,000 sqm of lettable area located across Czech Republic. The facility up to CZK 669 million, contracted with Raiffeisenbank, is expected to be drawn down this week.

