Hazel Renewable Energy VCT 1 plc : Result of AGM

1:40p.m.

Hazel Renewable Energy VCT1 plc 13 March 2017

At the Annual General Meeting of Hazel Renewable Energy VCT1 plc held today, all resolutions were passed.

Details of the proxy votes in respect of the resolutions passed at the Annual General Meeting received as at 11:30am on 9 March 2017, 48 hours before the time of the meeting (excluding weekends), at Downing LLP are set out below:



A copy of the resolutions passed will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at www.hemscott.com/nsm.do.

