Oil Prices Continue To Drift Lower, EIA Sees Robust Shale Output

1:54p.m.

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures continued to fall Monday after the government raised its shale oil output estimates for April.

U.S. shale oil production from seven main regions is forecast to rise by 109,000 barrels a day to 4.962 million barrels a day in April from March, according to a monthly report from the Energy Information Administration.



The EIA has recently reported domestic oil stockpiles have surged to their highest ever. Meanwhile, the US oil rig count rose for an eighth straight week to the highest level since 2015, according to Baker Hughes.

Robust U.S. production and a stronger dollar have drive oil sharply lower over the past week offsetting output quotas from OPEC and Russia.

April WTI oil settled at $48.40/bbl on Nymex down 9 cents, or 0.2%, the lowest since November.

