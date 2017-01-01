Blizzard Wreaking Havoc On Travel, 1000s Of Flights Nixed

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Over 1,000 flights have already been canceled in advance due to a massive snowstorm churning up in Northeast.

As of March 13, cancellation listings shows that already nearly 2,400 flights have been delayed and over 1,280 canceled. The number is expected to rise.



In Chicago is the worst affected with almost 30% of all flights leaving Midway and 17% of all flights leaving O'Hare have already been halted.

For March 14, FlightAware reports that about 1,330 flights have already been cancelled.

According to reports, even flights for Wednesday have been canceled by airlines preemptively in anticipation of crippling weather conditions in the East.

In the U.S., more than 4,280 flights had been canceled since Sunday, according to FlightAware.

