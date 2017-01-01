China Bourse Likely Rangebound On Tuesday

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market on Monday wrote a finish to the three-day slide in which it had retreated almost 30 points or 0.9 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,235-point plateau, although the market may spin its wheels on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is roughly flat ahead of this week's FOMC meeting, while persistently weak crude oil prices figure to keep the market stuck in neutral. The European and U.S. markets were little changed and the Asian markets figure to follow suit.

The SCI finished modestly higher on Monday following gains from the financials, properties and oil companies.



For the day, the index advanced 24.26 points or 0.76 percent to finish at 3,237.02 after trading between 3,193.16 and 3,237.12. The Shenzhen Composite Index gained 16.25 points or 0.81 percent to end at 2,029.89.

Among the actives, Agricultural Bank of China added 0.62 percent, while Bank of China jumped 1.10 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 0.42 percent, Vanke picked up 0.53 percent, Gemdale climbed 1.63 percent, PetroChina gained 0.50 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) gathered 0.36 percent and China Unicom plummeted 4.76 percent.

The lead from Wall Street suggests little movement ahead of the Federal Reserve meeting that kicks off later today.

The Dow shed 21.50 points or 0.1 percent to 20,881.48, while the S&P added 0.87 points or 0.04 percent to 2,373.47 and the NASDAQ was up 14.06 points or 0.24 percent to 5,875.78.

The Fed is expected to announce a modest interest rate at the culmination for its two-day meeting on Wednesday.

Markets will be paying close attention to Fed Chair Janet Yellen's accompanying press conference for clues about whether rates will be hiked again in the coming months.

Robust U.S. production and a stronger dollar have driven oil sharply lower over the past week. April WTI oil settled at $48.40/bbl on Nymex, down 9 cents or 0.2 percent.

Closer to home, China will release February figures for industrial production, retail sales and fixed asset investment this morning.

Industrial production is expected to rise 6.2 percent on year after gaining 6.0 percent in January. Retail sales are called higher by 10.6 percent, up from 10.4 percent in the previous month. FAI is pegged at 8.2 percent, up from 8.1 percent a month earlier.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

