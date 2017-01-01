China Industrial Production Climbs More Than Forecast

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China's industrial production increased at a faster-than-expected pace in the first two months of the year, official data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed Tuesday.



Industrial output climbed 6.3 percent in the January to February period from a year ago, just above the 6.2 percent rise expected by economists.

During the first two months of 2017, retail sales surged 9.5 percent as compared to the same period of last year. That was slower than the expected growth of 10.6 percent.

The statistical office also revealed that fixed asset investment grew 8.9 percent annually in the January to February period. It was forecast to increase by 8.2 percent.

