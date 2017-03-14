DGAP-News: RWE Aktiengesellschaft: RWE does not comment on press speculation regarding a possible takeover of innogy by third parties (english)

RWE Aktiengesellschaft: RWE does not comment on press speculation regarding a possible takeover of innogy by third parties

14.03.2017

Essen, 14 March 2017

After yesterday's emergence of market rumours regarding a takeover of its financial asset innogy by third parties, RWE clarifies that it does not comment on market rumours.



Furthermore, RWE clarifies that in 2015 the Supervisory Board of RWE AG decided in connection with the IPO of innogy that RWE can in principle sell innogy shares and thereby reduce its stake to 51%. There are no further corporate decisions in place in this context.

Please direct inquiries to:

Stephanie Schunck RWE AG Head of Corporate Communications T +49-201-12-22088 stephanie.schunck@rwe.com

Lothar Lambertz RWE AG Head of Corporate Press Relations T +49-201-12-23984 lothar.lambertz@rwe.com

About RWE AG

RWE AG, with its headquarters in Essen, Germany, has two operational fields of business -conventional electricity generation and energy trading. The company plays a crucial role in power system operations and security of supply across Europe. Its third business foundation is a majority interest in innogy SE, one of the continent's leading energy companies. With its three operational areas, Renewable Energies, Grid & Infrastructure and Energy Sales, innogy's 40,000 employees manage all demands of today's energy world. RWE Group comprises of almost 60,000 employees who are engaged in all levels of the energy industry's value creation chain.

Language: English Company: RWE Aktiengesellschaft

