Symrise Q4 Profit Up; Says Optimistic Of Sustainable Profitable Growth In 2017

1:29a.m.

HOLZMINDEN (dpa-AFX) - Symrise AG (SYIEY.PK, SYIEF.PK), a supplier of fragrances, flavorings and cosmetic active ingredients, reported Tuesday that its fourth-quarter net income was 59.1 million euros, 25.5 percent higher than last year's 47.5 million euros.

Earnings per share were 0.46 euros, higher than 0.37 euros last year. Normalized net income was 59.6 million euros or 0.46 euros per share.



Advertisement

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization or EBITDA grew 17.2 percent to 144 million euros.

Group sales went up 13.8 percent to 710.9 million euros from 624.7 million euros a year ago. In local currencies, the increase amounted to 15.3 percent.

The company said it benefited from strong demand across all segments and regions.

Further, the company announced that at the Annual General Meeting, the Executive Board and Supervisory Board will propose a dividend of 0.85 euros per share for the fiscal year 2016.

Looking ahead, Symrise said it is optimistic to continue its sustainable profitable growth in 2017. Symrise again aims to substantially outperform the relevant market, where growth of around 3 % is forecasted. Moreover, the Company intends to remain highly profitable with an EBITDA margin of around 20%.

Symrise remains fully committed to the mid-term objectives extending to the end of 2020, namely a compound annual growth rate in the range of 5 to 7 % and an EBITDA margin of between 19 and 22%.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



