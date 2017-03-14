DGAP-News: SFC Energy: Canadian subsidiary Simark Controls receives CAD 2 million order from Oil Producer (english)

14.03.2017 / 07:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SFC Energy AG - Press Release

- Order is for Simark Controls' fully integrated Variable Frequency Drive Systems (VFDs).



- The systems' unique installation and operations benefits significantly reduce cost.

Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, March 14, 2017 - Simark Controls Ltd., a subsidiary of SFC Energy, leading provider of hybrid power solutions to the stationary and mobile power generation markets, has received a major order for their proprietary Variable Frequency Drive systems (VFDs) from an Alberta Oil Producer. The order amounts to approx. CAD 2 million. The VFDs will be delivered from May to August 2017 to match the client's well-pad site construction strategy.

The VFD Systems are designed and manufactured by Simark Controls to operate electric submersible pumps (ESPs) used to artificially lift heavy oil from the client's Northern Alberta well-pad locations. Based on their long, established integration expertise, Simark will supply the VFD Systems complete with Motor Control Centers (MCCs), and transformers for unattended pump operation in any weather. The systems will provide reliable and efficient electrical power and protection to the downhole submersible pump motors. The client selected them because the systems' unique installation and operations benefits significantly reduce the installation and operating costs. Additional benefits are improved pump uptimes, optimized pump operation and augmented oil production.

"We won this new major order on the basis of our fully integrated product & service approach and our excellent oil & gas industry track record", says Perry Jamart, Executive Vice President Business Development of Simark Controls. "We are at the side of our clients through the complete process from system design, manufacturing, installation and factory acceptance to technical support, testing, inspection and documentation. All our systems are customized to deliver optimum results for the clients' individual applications."

"With this order Simark continues to demonstrate growth in value added integration services offered to the oil & gas business sector in North America", says Dr. Peter Podesser, CEO of SFC Energy AG. "We are experiencing a rising demand for Simark's integrated system and power solutions not only in the oil & gas industry, but also in telecommunications, mining and other markets, where unattended equipment has to be reliably controlled and operated."

Simark offers customized VFD solutions for single, stand alone or multi-drive oil & gas applications, artificial lift solutions for pumps and pump jacks, weatherproof standalone systems and complete electrical house solutions.

Additional information on SFC Energy's off grid power portfolio for security & safety, oil & gas, wind, traffic management, environmental and telecommunications applications at www.efoy-pro.com and at www.sfc.com. Additional information on the full oil & gas and industry product portfolio of Simark at www.simark.com.

About Simark Controls Ltd. Simark Controls Ltd. (www.simark.com), a company of SFC Energy AG, is a service oriented, value added sales company specializing in custom integrated and manufactured solutions of high quality instrumentation, automation, energy and power products. Simark provides instrumentation & measurement systems, power components & drives, security & surveillance equipment for the oil & gas industry and mining, forestry & community supply markets. The Company is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, with sales offices in Edmonton and Grand Prairie, Alberta, Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Vancouver, British Columbia and Montreal, Quebec.

About SFC Energy Group SFC Energy AG (www.sfc.com) is a leading provider of hybrid solutions to the stationary and portable power generation markets. SFC is the number one supplier of fuel cells, with over 35,000 fuel cells sold to date. The Company has award-winning products and serves a range of applications in the Oil & Gas, Security & Industry and Consumer markets. The Company is headquartered in Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, operates production facilities in the Netherlands, Romania, and Canada, and sales offices in the U.S and Canada. SFC Energy AG is listed on the Deutsche Boerse Prime Standard (WKN: 756857 ISIN: DE0007568578).

SFC Press Contact: Ulrike Schramm SFC Energy AG Eugen-Sänger-Ring 7 D-85649 Brunnthal Tel. +49 89 673 592-377 Fax. +49 89 673 592-169 Email: pr@sfc.com

