NYC Sues Verizon Over FiOS Coverage

1:49a.m.

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - New York City on Monday sued Verizon for breaking the trust of millions of New Yorkers, as it failed to wire every section of the city.

The lawsuit, filed by the administration in Manhattan Supreme Court, alleged that with more than 40,000 request for service pending, the internet and cable giant has breached its contract. Most of the requests have been outstanding for more than a year.



Advertisement

The 12-year agreement was signed in 2008 to make Verizon's fiber-optic cable network available to everyone by 2014.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a statement, "Verizon must face the consequences for breaking the trust of 8.5 million New Yorkers. Verizon promised that every household in the city would have access to its fiber-optic FiOS service by 2014. It's 2017 and we're done waiting. No corporation - no matter how large or powerful - can break a promise to New Yorkers and get away with it."

Meanwhile, Verizon spokesman Raymond McConville reportedly said that the company has lived up to its obligation 100 percent. "The de Blasio administration is disingenuously attempting to rewrite the terms of an agreement made with its predecessor and is acting in its own political self-interests that are completely at odds with what's best for New Yorkers," McConville said.

The company is said to plan to vigorously fight the city's allegations.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



