RWE AG Issues FY17 Outlook; Declines To Comment On Market Rumours On Innogy

ESSEN (dpa-AFX) - RWE AG (RWEOY.PK) announced, for fiscal 2017, the Group forecasts a range of 5.4 billion to 5.7 billion for adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted net income is expected to be between 1.0 billion and 1.3 billion euros. The Group said the earnings from conventional power generation will be significantly lower than 2016, owing to the continuous decline in margins. However, earnings achieved by RWE Supply & Trading GmbH and innogy SE should record a significant and slight improvement over 2016, respectively.



For fiscal 2016, the Group reported a net loss of 5.7 billion euros primarily resulted from the 4.3 billion euros impairment of the power plant portfolio and the charges caused by the contribution to the nuclear energy fund which was increased by the 35% risk premium of 1.8 billion euros, with the negative effects of the fair valuation of derivatives of 0.8 billion euros also coming to bear. Adjusted EBITDA was 5.4 billion euros, adjusted EBIT was 3.1 billion euros, and adjusted net income amounted to 0.8 billion euros. RWE AG stated that although its earnings deteriorated compared to 2015 as expected, the figures are clearly at the upper end of the target ranges that were forecast by the company in March 2016.

Separately, RWE AG declined to comment on market rumours regarding a takeover of its financial asset innogy by third parties. RWE clarified that in 2015 the Supervisory Board of RWE AG decided in connection with the IPO of innogy that RWE can in principle sell innogy shares and thereby reduce its stake to 51%. RWE AG noted that there are no further corporate decisions in place in this context.

The Executive Board and the Supervisory Board of RWE AG will propose to the AGM on 27 April 2017 that the dividend for holders of common shares be suspended for fiscal 2016. The dividend proposed for holders of preferred shares is 0.13 euros per share. The Executive Board of RWE envisages a dividend of 0.50 euros for both common and preferred shares for fiscal 2017.

