European Shares Seen Flat To Slightly Higher

2:32a.m.

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks are poised to open on a lackluster note on Tuesday as Dutch voters head to the polls on Wednesday, in an EU bellwether election that will be closely watched internationally for signs of any surge in the populist vote.

Meanwhile, the U.K. government's Brexit bill has passed its final House of Commons hurdle after MP's voted down two amendments, paving the way for Prime Minister Theresa May to trigger Article 50 so the U.K. can leave the European Union.

The Scottish government's announcement that it will seek another independence referendum faltered after a spokesman for the European Commission said an independent Scotland would have to join a queue of nations seeking EU membership.

The dollar strengthened against a basket of currencies as U.S. Treasury yields extended their rise ahead of a two-day policy meeting of the Federal Reserve that gets underway later today.



Advertisement

There is a probability of a 25 bps rate-hike at the FOMC meeting, with investors likely to parse the Fed' language in the policy statement for specifics pertaining to the pace of future increases.

Asian stocks are trading mixed ahead of a busy week of central bank meetings, with the Bank of England, Bank of Japan, Swiss National Bank and Bank of Indonesia holding meetings this week.

On the economic front, a slew of economic reports from China suggested that the world's second-largest economy remained strong at the start of 2017.

While factory output and fixed-asset investment figures for the first two months of the year exceeded estimates, annual growth in retail sales slowed during the period.

Another report showed that China's property sales surged in the first two months of the year despite a slew of government curbs since October.

Closer home, the British Chambers of Commerce has upgraded its U.K. growth outlook for this year from 1.1 percent to 1.4 percent, citing an upward revision to UK GDP growth data in the final quarter of 2016 and stronger than expected levels of consumer spending.

However, the think tank trimmed its projection for 2018 to 1.3 percent from 1.4 percent, saying that faster levels of inflation and increased anxiety around the Brexit negotiations could result in more muted growth.

Finance ministers and central bank governors from the Group of 20 major developed and developing economies will meet on March 17-18 in Germany to discuss the world economy.

Overnight, U.S. stocks ended narrowly mixed as the FOMC meeting loomed and oil prices extended a losing streak to a sixth straight session.

The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index rose 0.4 percent on Monday, notching up a fourth day of gains. The German DAX inched up 0.2 percent, France's CAC 40 index edged up 0.1 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 added 0.3 percent.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



