TP ICAP FY Pre-tax Profit Down

2:56a.m.

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - TP ICAP Plc. (TCAP.L) said that pre-tax profit, after exceptional items and acquisition, disposal and integration costs, for the year ended 31 December 2016 dropped to 56.8 million pounds from 105.7 million pounds in the prior year. The integration costs reflected the fees and expenses of the ICAP acquisition.

Earnings for the year declined to 43.2 million pounds from 82.9 million pounds in the prior year. Basic earnings per share was 17.8 pence, down from 34.0 pence in the previous year.



Advertisement

Underlying earnings per share for 2016 of 42.5 pence were 10.3 pence higher than for 2015.

Total revenue of 892 million pounds in 2016 was 12% higher than in 2015 as reported (4% higher at constant exchange rates), with underlying operating profit increasing by 22% to 132 million pounds.

Revenue in the first two months of 2017, on a pro forma basis (including the prior period results of ICAP), was in line with the same period last year at constant exchange rates, and 11% higher as reported.

"Although our primary focus in 2017 is the delivery of the synergies of the combination of Tullett Prebon and ICAP, we will continue to look for other opportunities to deliver our objectives to build revenue and raise the quality and quantity of earnings," the company said.

The Board declared a first interim dividend of 5.6 pence per share paid on 14 November 2016 and a second interim dividend of 11.25 pence per share paid on 13 January 2017 (with a record date of 23 December 2016), before the completion of the acquisition of ICAP. The Board is accordingly not recommending a final dividend and so, as advised in our interim announcement on 3 August 2016, the shareholders up to the date of completion of the acquisition of ICAP have received dividends of 16.85 pence per share for 2016.

The Board expects to declare its next interim dividend payable in November 2017 when the 2017 interim announcement is made in August.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



