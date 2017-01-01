Asian Shares Mostly Higher In Cautious Trade

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks turned in a mixed performance on Tuesday as tumbling oil prices, European political risks and an impending Federal Reserve meeting remained high on investors' radar. Meanwhile, a slew of positive data out of China drew a lukewarm response.

Chinese shares ended on a flat note even as a slew of economic reports suggested that the world's second-largest economy remained strong at the start of 2017. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index inched up 2.30 points or 0.07 percent to close at 3,239.33, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was marginally lower at 23,827 in late trade.

Chinese factory output and fixed-asset investment figures for the first two months of the year exceeded estimates, but annual growth in retail sales slowed during the period. Another report showed that China's property sales surged in the first two months of the year despite a slew of government curbs since October.

Japanese shares fell from a 15-month high as the dollar fell against the yen ahead of this week's BoJ and Federal Reserve monetary policy meetings. The Fed is widely expected to increase interest rates at the end of its two-day policy meeting on Wednesday, while the Bank of Japan is expected to keep its rates and yield-curve policy steady when it reviews its monetary policy on Thursday.

The falling price of oil ahead of oil market reports from OPEC and the International Energy Agency due this week and the latest Brexit developments also rendered underlying mood somewhat cautious. The Nikkei average dropped 24.25 points or 0.12 percent to finish at 19,609.50, while the broader Topix index closed 0.16 percent lower at 1,574.90.



Toshiba rose half a percent despite reports that the electronics conglomerate is set to push back its deadline again to report third-quarter earnings.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries soared almost 5 percent after a favorable ruling of an arbitration panel over a $6.7 billion compensation claim for selling defective steam generators used at a U.S. nuclear plant.

Oil explorer Inpex Corp and Japan Petroleum Exploration rose around 1 percent each after Japan agreed to encourage its companies to supply expertise and invest in Saudi Arabia.

Australian shares ended little changed as investors waited a word from the Federal Reserve on the pace of future rate hikes. Domestic data showing deteriorating business confidence in Australia also dampened sentiment.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 pared early gains to end up 1.80 points or 0.03 percent at 5,759.10. The broader All Ordinaries index finished 3.50 points or 0.06 percent higher at 5,798.10.

Miners BHP Billiton, Fortescue Metals Group and Rio Tinto fell between 0.6 percent and 1 percent as copper as well as Chinese steel and iron ore futures advanced on fresh signs of stability in the world's second largest economy.

Energy stocks such as Woodside Petroleum, Santos and Origin Energy climbed 1-3 percent, while banks NAB and Westpac dropped around 0.7 percent each.

Seoul shares hit their highest level in almost two years as eased political uncertainties in Asia's fourth-largest economy coupled with solid exports data encouraged foreign investors to go on a buying spree for a seventh consecutive session. The benchmark Kospi rose 16.19 points or 0.76 percent to 2,133.78, led by banking and technology stocks.

New Zealand shares fell as investors waited for cues from Wednesday's Dutch election, the Fed's rate-setting meeting and a G20 gathering in Germany on Friday and Saturday.

The benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index ended down 17.70 points or 0.25 percent at 7,177.09, with Precinct Properties pacing decliners to close 2.6 percent lower at $1.14. Xero, Meridian Energy, Kathmandu Holdings and Tower climbed 2-4 percent.

India's Sensex was up 540 points or 1.9 percent at 29,486 as investors cheered BJP's landslide victory in Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Singapore's Straits Times index was marginally lower in choppy trade, while Indonesia's Jakarta Composite index was moving up 0.7 percent, Malaysia's KLSE Composite index was adding 0.1 percent and the Taiwan Weighted rose half a percent.

Overnight, U.S. stocks ended narrowly mixed as the FOMC meeting loomed and oil prices extended a losing streak to a sixth straight session.

