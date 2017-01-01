Hungary Jan Industrial Production Climbs As Estimated

4:13a.m.

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's industrial production increased as initially estimated in January, latest figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed Tuesday.



Advertisement

Industrial production rose a working-day-adjusted 1.6 percent year-over-year in January, slower than the 1.9 percent climb in December. That was in line with the flash data published on March 7.

Without adjustment, the volume of industrial production advanced 6.5 percent in January from a year ago.

On a monthly basis, industrial production edged down a seasonally and working-day-adjusted 0.1 percent in January, confirming the preliminary data, reversing a 0.4 percent gain in December.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



