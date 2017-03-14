DGAP-Adhoc: FinLab AG releases its preliminary annual results for 2016 (english)

4:20a.m.

FinLab AG releases its preliminary annual results for 2016

^ DGAP-Ad-hoc: FinLab AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results FinLab AG releases its preliminary annual results for 2016

14-March-2017 / 10:05 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

- FinLab AG releases its preliminary annual results for 2016

- IFRS net result (preliminary): EUR 14.0 million

- Annual net profit (preliminary) as per German Commercial Code (HGB) EUR 2.3 million



- Outlook for 2017 positive

Frankfurt/Main, 14 March 2017 - FinLab AG (ISIN: DE0001218063; Ticker: A7A.GR) is releasing its preliminary results for FY 2016 today.

In 2016, FinLab's preliminary net result (IFRS) totaled EUR 14.0 million (as compared to EUR 6.5 million the previous year). Annual profits (preliminary) under the terms set forth by the German Commercial Code (HGB) amount to EUR 2.3 million (2015: EUR 5.2 million). FinLab therefore exceeded expectations for FY 2016.

Especially the dynamic development of the portfolio - in particular the appreciation on the stakes in Deposit Solutions and nextmarkets - contributed to this outstanding result.

FinLab got off to a very good start into 2017, and management expects to generate a positive result in 2017 as well.

The full annual financial report will be available starting end of April 2017 at: www.FinLab.de.

About FinLab:

Stock market listed company FinLab AG (WKN 121806 / ISIN DE0001218063 / ticker symbol: A7A) is one of the first and one of the largest company builders and investors focused on the Financial Services Technologies ("fintech") sector in Europe. FinLab focuses on developing German fintech startups and providing venture capital for their financial needs, whereas in each case the aim is a long-term participation and ongoing support of the investment. FinLab also invests globally, as part of venture rounds, in fintech companies, primarily in the USA and Asia.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

