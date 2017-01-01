Pfizer Launches Zavicefta In The U.K. & Germany

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) announced that Zavicefta, a combination antibiotic for the treatment of patients with certain confirmed or suspected Gram-negative bacterial infections requiring hospitalization, is now available in the U.K. and Germany. In June 2016, the European Medicines Agency approved the marketing authorization for Zavicefta.



Pfizer expects to launch Zavicefta in additional markets outside the U.S. throughout 2017 and 2018. Pfizer holds the global rights to commercialize Zavicefta, with the exception of North America (U.S. and Canada), where the rights are held by Allergan.

