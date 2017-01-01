DAX Edges Lower Ahead Of Dutch Election

4:33a.m.

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks fell in cautious trade on Tuesday as the Federal Reserve's rate decision loomed and investors adopted a wait-and-watch approach ahead of Dutch parliamentary election on Wednesday, in which the far-right is poised to make huge gains.

The benchmark DAX was down 17 points or 0.14 percent at 11,972 in opening deals after rising 0.2 percent in the previous session.



Fragrance and flavor firm Symrise lost half a percent despite reporting an increase in Q4 profit.

Wacker Chemie shares dropped almost 2 percent after the chemical company forecast stagnated profits.

Utility RWE soared 5.5 percent. The company forecast rising profits for 2017 and said it would not respond to "market rumors' that France's Engie was considering a bid for its Innogy business. Innogy's shares jumped 4 percent.

In economic releases, German consumer inflation accelerated as estimated in February, final data from Destatis showed. The headline index rose to 2.2 percent from 1.9 percent in January, coming in line with the flash estimate published on March 1.

