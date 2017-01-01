CAC 40 Drifts Lower As Fed Rate Hike Looms

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French shares fell slightly on Tuesday as markets turned their attention towards the Dutch election and the Fed's rate hike decision.

People in the Netherlands will go to the polls on Wednesday to choose members of the House of Representatives, but the results won't be known until the early hours of Thursday morning.



With populism and nationalism surging across Europe and in the U.S., the election is seen as a bellwether for the French and German election due later this year.

The Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting gets underway later today, with investors likely to parse the Fed' language in the policy statement for clues to the pace of future increases.

The benchmark CAC 40 was down 15 points or 0.31 percent at 4,984 in opening deals after edging up 0.1 percent on Monday.

