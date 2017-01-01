FTSE 100 Marginally Higher As Pound Weakens

5:06a.m.

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. shares bucked a weak regional trend to edge higher on Tuesday, as the British pound hit a fresh eight-week low against the dollar and slipped against the euro, in the aftermath of the British Parliament giving its approval for Prime Minister Theresa May to start the country's withdrawal from the European Union.



Advertisement

The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 7 points or 0.10 percent at 7,374 in late opening deals, with gains capped by caution ahead of the Dutch election and a widely expected interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve.

Building materials group SIG soared 10 percent after appointing a new chief executive.

Miner Antofagasta traded on a flat note after reporting a rise in its fiscal 2016 profit on lower costs and better prices.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



