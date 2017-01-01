Sweden Inflation At 5-Year High

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's consumer price inflation accelerated at a faster-than-expected pace in February to the highest level in five years, figures from Statistics Sweden showed Tuesday.

The consumer price index climbed 1.8 percent year-over-year in February, following a 1.4 percent increase in January. Economists had expected the inflation to rise to 1.7 percent.



Moreover, this was the strongest inflation since February 2012, when prices had grown 1.9 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.7 percent from January, when it dropped by 0.7 percent. It was forecast to increase by 0.6 percent.

Underlying inflation also quickened to 2.0 percent in February from 1.6 percent in the preceding month. The expected rate of growth for the month was 1.9 percent.

This was the highest inflation rate since December 2016.

Month-on-month, underlying consumer prices went up 0.7 percent in February, reversing a 0.7 percent decrease in the previous month. That was just above the 0.6 percent increase expected by economists.

