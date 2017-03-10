DGAP-DD: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG (english)

5:17a.m.

^ Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

14.03.2017 / 11:01 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Title: Dr. First name: Georg Last name(s): Pollert

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status

Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG

b) LEI

529900W51PINCFFALS96

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A0JL9W6

b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 13.210000 EUR 66050.00 EUR 13.170934 EUR 65854.67 EUR 13.212836 EUR 66064.18 EUR 13.150000 EUR 47616.15 EUR 13.230000 EUR 132300.00 EUR 13.126601 EUR 131266.01 EUR 13.115122 EUR 131151.22 EUR 13.020212 EUR 130202.12 EUR 13.125001 EUR 131250.01 EUR 13.058254 EUR 248093.7601 EUR 13.000000 EUR 260000.000 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 13.1002 EUR 1409848.1201 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2017-03-10; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: XETRA, Frankfurt am Main MIC: XETR

14.03.2017

Language: English Company: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG Ritterstraße 23 (Oelßners Hof) 04109 Leipzig Germany Internet: www.verbio.de

