^ Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

14.03.2017 / 11:03 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Title: First name: Christine Last name(s): Huber

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Klaus Last name(s): Striebich Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

Deutsche EuroShop AG

b) LEI

529900Y9QTEFHFEKQ736

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0007480204

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 37.955 EUR 7591.00 EUR 37.955 EUR 7591.00 EUR 38.01 EUR 34779.15 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 37.99327 EUR 49961.15 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2017-03-10; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Tradegate Exchange MIC: XGAT

14.03.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English Company: Deutsche EuroShop AG Heegbarg 36 22391 Hamburg Germany Internet: www.deutsche-euroshop.de

33541 14.03.2017

