Volkswagen Expects 2017 Deliveries To Moderately Exceed Prior-year Volume

5:24a.m.

WOLFSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Volkswagen Group (VKW.L, VLKAF.PK, VOW.BE) announced the Group believes that deliveries in 2017 will moderately exceed the prior-year volume. The sales revenues is expected to grow by up to 4 percent year-on-year in 2017. In terms of the Group's operating result, Volkswagen anticipates an operating return on sales of between 6.0 and 7.0 percent.

For 2016, Volkswagen Group reported a profit share of 5.1 billion euros for shareholders. With 7.1 billion euros, the Volkswagen Group's operating result turned positive again as well in 2016, despite special items. The Volkswagen Group reported earnings before tax of 7.3 billion euros and earnings after tax of 5.4 billion euros in fiscal 2016.



Advertisement

At 0.2 billion euros, the financial result for 2016 declined by 2.6 billion euros compared to the previous year. The Group said this was mainly due to the income from the sale of Suzuki shares that yielded a distinctly positive effect in 2015. The decline was also attributed to lower income from the equity-accounted Chinese joint ventures that were negatively impacted by exchange rate effects. The Group reported that, at 14.6 billion euros, the operating result before special items exceeded the previous year's figure significantly, due particularly to optimized product costs and improvements in the mix.

In 2016, the sales revenue of the Volkswagen Group also improved. "With 217.3 billion euros, it exceeded the expected figure - one we had revised during the year - by around 4 billion euros," said CFO Frank Witter. The Group delivered 10.3 million vehicles to customers in 2016, exceeding its forecast. The Board of Management and Supervisory Board of Volkswagen will propose a dividend of 2.00 euros per ordinary share and 2.06 euros per preferred share to the AGM.

Volkswagen said the positive result in fiscal 2016 has given the Group new momentum and optimism as it enters the next phase of its realignment. "Volkswagen is back on track," said Matthias Müller, CEO.

The company reaffirmed the financial targets associated with 'TOGETHER - Strategy 2025'. The operating return on sales is expected to increase to seven to eight percent and the return on investment in the automobile sector to more than 15 percent.

For the current year, the Group aims to step up the pace of its Strategy 2025 implementation: the SUV campaign already underway will be continued with a total of seven new models. The planned economy vehicle partnerships are expected to commence operations in 2017 with the first models planned for 2018 and 2019. In 2017, the Group is focusing its efforts in mobility solutions on the gradual build-up and expansion of a portfolio of mobility-on-demand services at MOIA.

Volkswagen said the Group has plans for more than ten electrified models in 2017/2018 alone and more than 30 new, entirely battery electric vehicles by 2025.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



