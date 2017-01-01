Leoni AG: Klaus Probst To Take Over From Werner Rupp As Board Chairman

5:32a.m.

NUREMBERG (dpa-AFX) - Leoni AG (LEOGN), a provider of cables and cable systems to the automotive sector and other industries, Tuesday announced that it has adopted the proposal for the regular election of the Supervisory Board's shareholder representatives, following its meeting today.

Klaus Probst will take over from Werner Rupp as Chairman of the Board. The appointment is subject to the vote that is intended to take place in the newly set up Supervisory Board of Leoni AG.



Advertisement

The suggestions will be presented at the upcoming Annual General Meeting on May 11.

The company noted that Elisabetta Castiglioni and Probst have been newly nominated to the Supervisory Board. Ingrid Hofmann and Klaus Wucherer will not stand again.

Probst was the CEO of Leoni AG from 2002 until the end of the Annual General Meeting of 2015. He has shaped the company for over 25 years. Probst is Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Grammer AG.

Castiglioni is the CEO of A1 Digital GmbH in Vienna.

Further, the company said that Ulrike Friese-Dormann, Werner Lang, Christian R?dl and Werner Rupp will be proposed for re-election.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



