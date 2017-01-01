German Economic Sentiment Improves Slightly In March

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German economic sentiment improved slightly in March, survey data from the the Mannheim-based Centre for European Economic Research/ZEW showed Tuesday.

The ZEW Indicator of Economic Sentiment gained 2.4 points to 12.8 in March. However, the score was below the long-term average of 23.9 and the expected level of 13.0.



"The fact that the ZEW Indicator of Economic Sentiment only shows a slight upward movement is a reflection of the current uncertainty surrounding future economic development," ZEW President Professor Achim Wambach, said.

The current conditions index of the survey rose 0.9 points to 77.3 in March. The expected reading was 78.0.

The financial market experts' expectations regarding economic development in the Eurozone improved considerably in March by 8.5 points, bringing the expectation indicator up to a current level of 25.6 points.

The indicator for the current economic situation in the Eurozone also strengthened significantly in March. The indicator climbed 4.6 points to 7.4.

