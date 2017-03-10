DGAP-DD: init innovation in traffic systems SE (english)

^ Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

14.03.2017 / 12:14 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Title: Dr. First name: Jürgen Last name(s): Greschner

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

init innovation in traffic systems SE

b) LEI

391200ZOAI9BOLGC1D37

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0007579807

b) Nature of the transaction

Transfer of Managing Board bonuses

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 14.20 EUR 31240.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 14.20 EUR 31240.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2017-03-10; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

14.03.2017

Language: English Company: init innovation in traffic systems SE Käppelestraße 4-10 76131 Karlsruhe Germany Internet: www.initse.com

