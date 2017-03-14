DGAP-Gesamtstimmrechtsmitteilung: Software AG (english)
6:49a.m.
Software AG: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
14.03.2017 / 12:34 Total Voting Rights Announcement according to Article 26a of the WpHG transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Publication of total number of voting rights
1. Details of issuer
Software AG Uhlandstraße 12 64297 Darmstadt Germany
2. Type of capital measure
Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect Conditional capital increase (Sec. 26a para. 2 WpHG) X Other capital measure (Sec. 26a para. 1 14 March 2017 WpHG)
3. New total number of voting rights:
76400000
14.03.2017
Language: English Company: Software AG Uhlandstraße 12 64297 Darmstadt Germany Internet: www.softwareag.com
553931 14.03.2017
