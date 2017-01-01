Volkswagen Sees Higher Sales, Deliveries In FY17

WOLFSBURG (dpa-AFX) - German automaker Volkswagen Group (VKW.L, VLKAF.PK, VOW.BE) announced Tuesday that it expects fiscal 2017 sales revenues to grow by up to 4 percent year-on-year. In terms of the operating result, Volkswagen anticipates an operating return on sales of between 6 and 7 percent. Deliveries in 2017 are expected to moderately exceed the prior-year volume amid persistently challenging market conditions.

The company also reaffirmed the financial targets associated with 'TOGETHER - Strategy 2025'. The operating return on sales is expected to increase to 7 to 8 percent and the return on investment in the automobile sector to more than 15 percent.

In a statement, the company noted that challenges will arise particularly from the economic situation, intense competition in the market, volatile exchange rates and the diesel issue.

At the presentation of the 2016 annual financial statements in Wolfsburg, CEO Matthias Müller said, "The last year was a challenging yet remarkably successful year for us. In 2016 we set the course for the biggest transformation in the history of the company - while at the same time performing better in our operating business than many thought possible. Volkswagen is back on track."



The company noted that all brands contributed to its success in 2016 by delivering a positive operating result.

In fiscal 2016, Volkswagen reported a profit share of 5.1 billion euros for shareholders. With 7.1 billion euros, operating result turned positive, despite special items. The operating return increased to 3.3 percent from negative 1.9 percent last year.

In the previous year, expenses related to the diesel crisis amounted to 16.2 billion euros. The adjusted operating result of 14.6 billion euros exceeded the previous year's figure significantly, due particularly to optimized product costs and improvements in the mix.

Sales revenue of the Volkswagen Group of 217.3 billion euros exceeded the expected figure by around 4 billion euros.

The company also exceeded forecast by delivering 10.3 million vehicles to customers in 2016. Volkswagen sold 4.0 million units in China, 12.2 percent more than in the previous year.

Further, the company said its Board of Management and Supervisory Board will propose a dividend of 2 euros per ordinary share and 2.06 euros per preferred share to the Annual General Meeting.

Regarding its 'TOGETHER - Strategy 2025' future program, the company reported noticeable progress in all four of the strategy's core fields of action.

Müller added, "The transformation of the core automotive business is on track, the new mobility services business unit is taking shape, our traditionally high innovative strength has been given yet another solid boost and financially, we have the realignment process well under control."

For the current year, the company aims to step up the pace of its Strategy 2025 implementation. The company plans to continue the SUV campaign already underway with a total of seven new models. The planned economy vehicle partnerships are expected to commence operations in 2017 with the first models planned for 2018 and 2019.

Further, the company plans for more than ten electrified models in 2017/2018 and more than 30 new, entirely battery electric vehicles by 2025.

In Germany, Volkswagen shares were trading at 143.85 euros, down 0.21 percent.

