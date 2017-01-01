German ZEW Economic Confidence Rises Less Than Forecast

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German economic sentiment improved at a slower than expected pace in March as uncertainties surrounding the upcoming elections in the EU weighed on financial market experts' expectations.

The ZEW Indicator of Economic Sentiment gained 2.4 points to 12.8 in March, survey data from the the Mannheim-based Centre for European Economic Research/ZEW showed Tuesday.

However, the score was below the long-term average of 23.9 and the expected level of 13.0.



The fact that the economic sentiment only shows a slight upward movement is a reflection of the current uncertainty surrounding future economic development, ZEW President Achim Wambach, said.

According to Wambach, no clear conclusions can be drawn on the economic situation from the most recent economic signals for January 2017.

He observed that while industrial production and exports witnessed a positive development, the figures for incoming orders and retail sales were less favorable.

"The political risks resulting from upcoming elections in a number of EU countries are keeping uncertainty surrounding the German economy at a relatively high level," Wambach added.

The current conditions index of the survey rose 0.9 points to 77.3 in March. The expected reading was 78.0.

The financial market experts' expectations regarding economic development in the Eurozone improved considerably in March by 8.5 points, bringing the expectation indicator up to a current level of 25.6 points.

The indicator for the current economic situation in the Eurozone also strengthened significantly in March. The indicator climbed 4.6 points to 7.4.

