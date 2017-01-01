BoE's Hogg Resigns Over Failure To Declare Conflict Of Interest

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Bank of England's Charlotte Hogg offered her resignation after lawmakers sharply criticized her for not disclosing about her brother's job in Barclays Plc.

The Treasury Select Committee remarked in a report, published Tuesday, that Hogg's "professional competence falls short of the very high standards required to fulfill the additional responsibilities of Deputy Governor for Markets and Banking".

Hogg voluntarily offered her resignation on Monday, admitting the mistake in declaring the conflict of interest.



She acknowledged in a letter on March 3 that she formally disclosed her brother's position as Director, Group Strategy at Barclays for the first time only in a response to a questionnaire from the lawmakers for appointment scrutiny.

"I have made no secret of my brother's job - indeed it was I who informed the Treasury Select Committee of it, before my hearing," she said in her resignation letter addressed to BoE Governor Mark Carney and Anthony Habgood, the chair of the bank's governing court.

"I have not shared confidential information or misused it in any way."

"I do not have any financial relationship with my brother and I am utterly committed to the safeguarding of confidential information and the separation of a home and work life," she wrote.

Hogg became the first chief operating officer of the BoE in 2013 and took charge as Deputy Governor for Markets and Banking on March 1.

Governor Carney expressed deep regret that Hogg has chosen to resign from the bank.

"The Bank of England today is stronger, more diverse, secure and effective in large part because of Charlotte Hogg," Carney said in a response letter to Hogg's resignation.

"We will do everything we can to honor her work for the people of the United Kingdom by building on her contributions."

Hogg, a member of one of Britain's influential political families, would have been in charge of the central bank's asset purchases in her role as the deputy governor. Her resignation comes at a crucial juncture as the country's prepares to trigger its exit from the European Union at the end of March.

