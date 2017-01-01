Pandora Launches New $10 Service

8:23a.m.

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Streaming radio service provider Pandora on Monday announced its full-fledged on-demand music service, Pandora Premium, with a $9.99 monthly charge.

In a blog post, the company noted that the new on-demand service lets subscribers choose and play any song or album and use new playlist creation features. On Wednesday, Pandora will send out invitations to current select users, with options for all users to upgrade in coming weeks.

Pandora Plus, with $4.99 monthly charge, lets one listen without ads, skip more songs and download music for offline listening.



Advertisement

At present, Pandora's Internet radio can be listened for free with advertisements, but the listeners cannot choose a specific song, only artists or a type of music.

The listeners can give songs a thumbs up for more similar songs or thumbs down to not hear that track again on that station.

With the new service, Pandora hopes to strengthen its position in the music streaming market. In terms of overall listening, the company already is in the top position. According to research firm MusicWatch, Pandora is said to earn 28% of all streaming music hours in 2016, while YouTube was second at 27% and Spotify was third at 17%.

Meanwhile, among the paying subscribers, Spotify is reportedly in the top with 43 million subscribers.

According to Pandora, it had 81 million listeners at the end of 2016, with 4.39 million subscribers.

Pandora CEO and founder Tim Westergren reportedly said, "With Premium, we're leveraging our immense trove of data and everything we've learned about personalization to offer a listening experience that sets a new standard for what a music service should be."

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



