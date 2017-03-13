Foresight VCT PLC : Director/PDMR Shareholding

9:17a.m.

Foresight VCT plc

Notification of interests of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility (PDMR)

Notification under paragraphs 3.1.2 to 3.1.4 of the Disclosure and Transparency Rules

Foresight VCT plc (the "Company") announces that it was notified on 13 March 2017 that members and associates of Foresight Group, the investment manager of the Company, purchased 487,424 Ordinary Shares in the Company on 13 March 2017 at an average price of 83.3 pence per Ordinary Share. Of this total, associates who may be considered PDMRs of the Company purchased 481,392 Ordinary Shares.



Advertisement

For further information please contact:

Gary Fraser, Foresight Group: 0203 667 8159

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Foresight VCT PLC via GlobeNewswire

A0LG3VB68K371R17

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



