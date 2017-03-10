Alliance Trust PLC : Holding(s) in Company

+-------------------------------------------------------------------------- ----+ |TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARES(i) | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

+----------------------------------------------+-------------------------------+



|1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying | | |issuer | The Alliance Trust PLC | |of existing shares to which voting rights are | | |attached: (ii) | |

|An acquisition or disposal of voting rights | Yes |

|An acquisition or disposal of qualifying financial instruments | | |which may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to | No | |which voting rights are attached | |

|An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic | No | |effect to qualifying financial instruments | |

|An event changing the breakdown of voting rights | Yes |

|Other (please specify): | No |

|3. Full name of person(s) subject to | Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P (for | |the |itself and related general partners and| |notification obligation: (iii) | investment managers) |

|4. Full name of shareholder(s) | Elliott International, L.P, Liverpool | | (if different from 3.):(iv) |Ltd Partnership, Elliott Associates L.P|

|5. Date of the transaction and date on| | |which the threshold is crossed or | 10th March 2017 | |reached: (v) | |

|6. Date on which issuer notified: | 14th March 2017 |

|7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or| Below 5% | |reached: (vi, vii) | |

+----------------------------------------------+-------------------------------+ |2 Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes): | +-----------------------------------------------------------------+------------++-----------------------------------------------------------------+------------++-----------------------------------------------------------------+------------++-----------------------------------------------------------------+------------++-----------------------------------------------------------------+------------++--------------------------------------+--------------------------+------------++--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------++--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------++--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------++--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------++--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------+

+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |8. Notified details: | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |A: Voting rights attached to shares (viii, ix) | +-------------+----------------------+-----------------------------------------+



|Class/type of|Situation previous |Resulting situation after the triggering | |shares |to the triggering |transaction | | |transaction | |

|using |Number |Number |Number |Number of |% of voting | |the ISIN CODE|of |of |of shares|voting |rights (x) | | |Shares |Voting | |rights | | | | |Rights +---------+------+--------+------+--------+ | | | |Direct |Direct|Indirect|Direct|Indirect| | | | | |(xi) |(xii) | | |

| |38,191,431|38,191,431 |Below 5% |Below | |Below | | |GB00B11V7W98 | | | |5% | |5% | | | | | | | | | | |

|if possible +----------+-----------+---------+---------------+---------------++-------------+----------+-----------+---------+------+--------+------+--------++-------------+----------+-----------+---------+------+--------+------+--------+

+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |B: Qualifying Financial Instruments | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |Resulting situation after the triggering transaction | +---------------+----------+--------------------+----------------+-------------+



|Type of |Expiration|Exercise/ |Number of voting|% of voting | |financial |date |Conversion Period |rights that may |rights | |instrument |(xiii) |(xiv) |be | | | | | |acquired if the | | | | | |instrument is | | | | | |exercised/ | | | | | |converted. | |

| | | | | |

+---------------+----------+--------------------+----------------+-------------++---------------+----------+--------------------+----------------+-------------+

+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial | |Instruments (xv, xvi) | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |Resulting situation after the triggering transaction | +--------------+---------+----------+----------+----------------+--------------+



|Type of |Exercise |Expiration|Exercise/ |Number of voting|% of voting | |financial |price |date |Conversion|rights |rights (xix, | |instrument | |(xvii) |period |instrument |xx) | | | | |(xviii) |refers to | | | | | | | | |

| | | | | |Nominal|Delta | | | | | | +-------+------+ | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |

|CFD over | | | | | | | |Ordinary | | | |0 |0% | | |Shares | | | | | | | |GB00B11V7W98 | | | | | | |

| | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |

+--------------+---------+----------+----------+----------------+-------+------++--------------+---------+----------+----------+----------------+-------+------++--------------+---------+----------+----------+----------------+-------+------++--------------+---------+----------+----------+----------------+-------+------+

+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |Total (A+B+C) | +-------------------------------------+----------------------------------------+



|Number of voting rights |Percentage of voting rights |

|Below 5% |Below 5% |

+-------------------------------------+----------------------------------------++-------------------------------------+----------------------------------------+

+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |9. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the| |financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable: (xxi) | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ | | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |Proxy Voting: | +---------------------------------------------+--------------------------------+



|10. Name of the proxy holder: | |

|11. Number of voting rights proxy holder will| | |cease | | |to hold: | |

|12. Date on which proxy holder will cease to | | |hold | | |voting rights: | |

+---------------------------------------------+--------------------------------++---------------------------------------------+--------------------------------++---------------------------------------------+--------------------------------+

+----------------------------+-------------------------------------------------+



| |The decrease in percentage shareholding notified | |13. Additional information: | in this form is a result of: | | | | | | 1. Alliance Trust's acquisition of its own | | | shares as announced in the RNS's of 10th and | | | 13(th) March 2017 reducing the number of | | | outstanding shares of the company. | | | | | | 2. A reduction in the disclosable interest of | | | Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P (for itself and| | | related general partners and investment | | | managers) as announced in the Alliance Trust | | | RNS of 4:21pm, 10th March 2017 |

|14. Contact name: | Michael Cross |

|15. Contact telephone | 0203 009 1305 | |number: | |

+----------------------------+-------------------------------------------------++----------------------------+-------------------------------------------------++----------------------------+-------------------------------------------------+ George Renouf Alliance Trust PLC Telephone: 0131 322 3357

