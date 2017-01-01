European Markets Pulled Back Ahead Of Dutch Election

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European markets ended Tuesday's session with modest losses. Traders remain in a cautious mood ahead of the Dutch election and Wednesday's announcement from the Federal Reserve.

The Fed is widely expected to raise interest rates after the European close tomorrow. Traders will be paying close attention to Fed Chair Janet Yellen's accompanying press conference for clues about whether rates will be hiked again in the coming months.

Voters in the Netherlands will head to the polls on Wednesday to choose members of the House of Representatives, but the results won't be known until the early hours of Thursday morning. With populism and nationalism surging across Europe and in the U.S., the election is seen as a bellwether for the French and German elections due later this year.

The British Chambers of Commerce upgraded the UK growth outlook for this year citing an upward revision to UK GDP growth data in the final quarter of 2016, and stronger than expected levels of consumer spending.

Gross domestic product was forecast to expand 1.4 percent instead of 1.1 percent this year. Growth of 0.4 percent was expected in the first quarter of 2017.

However, the projection for 2018 was trimmed slightly to 1.3 percent from 1.4 percent. The think tank published its first forecast for 2019 of 1.5 percent growth.

Bank of England Deputy Governor Charlotte Hogg offered her resignation after lawmakers sharply criticized her for not disclosing about her brother's job in Barclays Plc.



The Treasury Select Committee remarked in a report, published Tuesday, that Hogg's "professional competence falls short of the very high standards required to fulfill the additional responsibilities of Deputy Governor for Markets and Banking".

Hogg voluntarily offered her resignation on Monday, admitting the mistake in declaring the conflict of interest.

The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index weakened by 0.33 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks decreased 0.47 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, lost 0.21 percent.

The DAX of Germany dropped 0.01 percent and the CAC 40 of France fell 0.51 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. declined 0.13 percent and the SMI of Switzerland finished lower by 0.22 percent.

In Frankfurt, RWE surged 6.08 percent. The company forecast rising profits for 2017 and said it would not respond to "market rumors" that France's Engie was considering a bid for its Innogy business. Innogy's shares jumped over 4 percent.

Wacker Chemie dropped 0.38 percent after the chemical company forecast stagnated profits.

In London, online grocery retailer Ocado slipped 0.77 percent after the company reported a strong increase in sales in the 13 weeks to Feb. 26.

Building materials group SIG soared 7.28 percent after appointing a new chief executive.

Prudential gained 3.03 percent after the company announced that it increased its full-year ordinary dividend by 12 percent to 43.5 pence per share.

Eurozone industrial production growth eased at a faster-than-expected pace at the start of the year amid weaker gains in almost all sectors, preliminary data from Eurostat showed Tuesday. Industrial production rose 0.6 percent year-on-year following 2.5 percent growth in December, which was revised from 2 percent. Economists had forecast 0.9 percent gain.

German economic sentiment improved at a slower than expected pace in March as uncertainties surrounding the upcoming elections in the EU weighed on financial market experts' expectations.

The ZEW Indicator of Economic Sentiment gained 2.4 points to 12.8 in March, survey data from the Mannheim-based Centre for European Economic Research/ZEW showed Tuesday. However, the score was below the long-term average of 23.9 and the expected level of 13.0.

Germany's inflation accelerated as estimated in February, final data from Destatis showed Tuesday. The consumer price index inflation rose to 2.2 percent from 1.9 percent in January. The rate came in line with the flash estimate published on March 1.

Wholesale prices rose again in February, according to new data released by the government on Tuesday. The pace of growth slowed notably from the previous month, but the advance was stronger than economists had expected.

China's industrial production and fixed asset investment growth accelerated more-than-expected at the start of the year, while retail sales grew at a slower pace from a year ago.

Data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed that industrial production climbed 6.3 percent in January to February from the same period of last year, faster than the 6.0 percent increase seen in December and the 6.2 percent rise economists had forecast.

Meanwhile, annual growth in retail sales slowed to 9.5 percent in the January to February period from 10.9 percent in December. Sales were expected to expand 10.6 percent.

The U.S. Labor Department said its producer price index for final demand advanced by 0.3 percent in February. This followed a rise of 0.6 percent in January. Economists had expected PPI to rise by 0.1 percent for the month.

