The Swiss Stock Market Finished Lower In Cautious Trade

12:28p.m.

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market ended Tuesday's session with a modest loss. Investors largely remained on the sidelines ahead of the Dutch elections and tomorrow's policy decision by the Federal Reserve.

Voters in the Netherlands will head to the polls on Wednesday to choose members of the House of Representatives, but the results won't be known until the early hours of Thursday morning. With populism and nationalism surging across Europe and in the U.S., the election is seen as a bellwether for the French and German elections due later this year.

The Fed is widely expected to raise interest rates after the European close tomorrow. Traders will be paying close attention to Fed Chair Janet Yellen's accompanying press conference for clues about whether rates will be hiked again in the coming months.



The Swiss Market Index decreased by 0.22 percent Tuesday and finished at 8,663.54. The Swiss Leader Index dropped 0.42 percent and the Swiss Performance Index lost 0.20 percent.

Galenica sank 5.1 percent. The company announced that it will complete its spin-off of Galenica Santé by July.

Geberit weakened by 2.6 percent. The company reported full year results that were in line with expectations. The pullback was attributed to profit taking, following the recent run up in the stock.

Financial stocks were under pressure Tuesday. Julius Baer dropped 1.3 percent and Swiss Re surrendered 1.1 percent, while Credit Suisse and Swiss Life decreased by 1 percent each.

LafargeHolcim declined 1.1 percent and Sika lost 0.4 percent.

Nestlé was the lone gainer among the index heavyweights, with an increase of 0.2 percent. Roche dipped 0.1 percent and Novartis fell 0.2 percent.

