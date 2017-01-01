Crude Oil Continues To Plunge As OPEC May Renege

1:55p.m.

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures remained in free fall Tuesday, as Saudi Arabia triggered doubts that OPEC is following through with its supply quota plan.

Late last year, OPEC and Russia agreed to trim production in an effort to drive oil near $60 a barrel.



However, soaring U.S. production has left oil below $50, perhaps forcing some OPEC nations into non-compliance.

Saudi Arabia said it pumped considerably more oil than fellow cartel members were expecting last month.

OPEC today acknowledged "growing US output and stubbornly high stockpiles kept price gains in check and contained prices within a tight range".

The American Petroleum Institute will release its oil inventories report this afternoon, followed tomorrow by the Energy Information Administration.

April WTI oil was down 68 cents, or 1.4%, to settle at $47.72/bbl. Prices have dropped seven straight sessions to the lowest since November.

In economic news, wholesale inflation data solidified expectations of a U.S. interest rate hike tomorrow.

