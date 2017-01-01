Japanese Market Extends Losses

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is extending losses on Wednesday from the previous session, tracking the weak cues overnight from Wall Street and a stronger yen. Investors remained cautious ahead of interest rate decisions from the U.S. Federal Reserve as well as the Bank of Japan this week.

In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is losing 65.90 points or 0.34 percent to 19,543.60, off a low of 19,503.74 earlier.

The major exporters are weak on a stronger yen. Toshiba is losing 7 percent, Sony is lower by almost 1 percent, Panasonic is down 0.3 percent, and Canon is declining 0.2 percent.



Automaker Toyota is edging down less than 0.1 percent, while Honda is rising 0.3 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is lower by 0.3 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is down 0.5 percent.

In the oil space, Inpex and JX Holdings are losing more than 1 percent each.

Among the other major gainers, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries is rising 4 percent, and FamilyMart UNY Holdings is adding almost 2 percent. On the flip side, Nippon Sheet Glass is losing more than 4 percent and Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings is down almost 3 percent.

In economic news, Japan will provide February numbers for Tokyo condominium sales as well as final January figures for industrial production.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the upper 114 yen-range on Monday.

On Wall Street, stocks fell Tuesday as traders moved to the sidelines ahead of tomorrow's interest rate decision from the Federal Reserve. Analysts think the Fed will raise interest rates, but there is much uncertainty about the outlook for further tightening.

The S&P 500 fell 8 points, or 0.3 percent, to close at 2,365, the Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 44 points, or 0.2 percent, to end at 20,837 and the Nasdaq Composite Index declined 18 points, or 0.3 percent, to close at 5,856.

The European markets ended Tuesday's session with modest losses as traders remained in a cautious mood ahead of the Dutch election and Wednesday's announcement from the Federal Reserve. The DAX of Germany dropped 0.01 percent, the CAC 40 of France fell 0.51 percent and the FTSE 100 of the U.K. declined 0.13 percent.

Crude oil futures extended steep recent losses on Tuesday. April WTI oil declined $0.68 or 1.4 percent to settle at $47.72 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

