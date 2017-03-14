Adidas Expects To Increase North American Sales 47% By 2020

03/14/17

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German sports shoes, clothing and accessories giant Adidas AG (ADDYY.PK, ADDDF.PK) expects to increase its North American sales 47 percent by 2020.



The 5 billion euros or $5.32 billion forecast for sales in North America in 2020, up from the 3.41 billion euros sales in 2016.

In a presentation to investors on Tuesday, the company projects total global revenue of 25 billion euros to 27 billion euros for the same period, up from 19.3 billion euros last year.

It was another upbeat disclosure from Adidas following its remarks last week that it expects its profit and sales to rise despite challenges roiling the sportswear market.

