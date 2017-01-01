Dutch Retail Sales Growth Improves In January

1:14a.m.

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch retail sales growth accelerated in January, after easing in the previous two months, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed Wednesday.



Advertisement

Retail trade turnover climbed 5.0 percent year-over-year in January, faster than the 2.8 percent gain in December. The measure has been rising since May 2016.

The volume of retail sales grew 3.2 percent in January from a year ago.

Shops selling food, beverages and tobacco recorded a turnover increase of 2.5 percent in January and turnover of non-food products was 5.0 percent higher than last year.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



