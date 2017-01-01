Euro Advances Against Most Majors

1:36a.m.

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The euro climbed against most major rivals in pre-European deals on Wednesday.



Advertisement

The euro edged up to 1.0621 against the greenback, from a low of 1.0603 hit at 5:00 pm ET.

The euro advanced to 121.99 against the yen and 1.0716 against Swiss franc, from its early 5-day lows of 121.64 and 1.0710, respectively.

The next possible resistance for the euro is seen around 1.10 against the greenback, 123.00 against the yen and 1.10 against the franc.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



