Elmos Semiconductor AG releases Annual Report 2016

15.03.2017 / 07:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Guidance and financial figures confirmed

Dortmund, March 15, 2017: Elmos Semiconductor AG (FSE: ELG) presented its Annual Report for the year 2016 today. In addition to the audited consolidated financial statements, the Report includes comprehensive information about the Company as well as the strategy and business performance of Elmos. The Annual Report 2016 is available at www.elmos.com.

"Elmos performed well in the past financial year and set new standards with its products once more. We are a reliable partner for our customers, have grown faster than the general semiconductor market, and met our financial targets," says Dr. Anton Mindl, CEO of Elmos Semiconductor AG, in the Annual Report. "The next smart device, after smartphones and tablets, will be the car, thus precisely the product environment where Elmos has been at home for decades now. Our chips will be the key to new functions within the system."



Supervisory Board and Management Board will propose to the Annual General Meeting on May 11, 2017 a dividend increase to 0.35 Euro per share (previous year: 0.33 Euro per share).

As announced in February, Elmos expects for 2017 an increase in sales in the higher single digit percentage range compared to the previous year. For 2017, the EBIT margin is anticipated to be slightly better than the year before (2016: 10.1%). The capex ratio is scheduled to be less than 12% of sales. The adjusted free cash flow will be positive. The forecast is based on an exchange rate of 1.10 USD/EUR.

Overview of financials

The preliminary financial figures announced in mid-February 2017 are confirmed. Figures according to IFRS (in million Euro or percent unless otherwise indicated):

2016 2015 Dif- Q4/1- Q4/1- Dif- f. 6 5 f. Sales 228.6 219.6 4.1- 63.5 55.3 14.- % 8% Gross profit 96.8 91.6 5.7- 29.4 23.3 26.- % 6% Gross margin in % 42.3% 41.7% 46.4- 42.0- % % Research and development 36.0 37.1 -3.- 9.1 9.0 1.2- 0% % Operating income 22.0 18.1 21.- 10.9 5.6 95.- 6% 0% EBIT 23.1 24.5 -5.- 11.2 7.0 60.- 7% 7% EBIT margin in % 10.1% 11.2% 17.7- 12.6- % % Consolidated net income after 15.9 16.2 -1.- 8.1 4.4 84.- non-controlling interests 9% 5% Basic earnings per share (Euro) 0.80 0.82 -2.- 0.41 0.22 83.- 5% 1% Capital expenditures for 24.5 24.7* -0.- 5.0 2.9 73.- intangible assets and property, 8% 7% plant and equipment Capital expenditures in % 10.7% 11.3%- 7.8% 5.2% * Adjusted free cash flow** 9.1 29.7* -69- 8.4 18.7 -55- .4% .0% * Adjusted for repurchase of land and building from prematurely terminated leases in the amount of approx. 14 million Euro

** Cash flow from operating activities less capital expenditures for/plus disposal of intangible assets and property, plant and equipment

About Elmos

Elmos Semiconductor AG is a developer and manufacturer of system solutions on semiconductor basis. For more than 30 years, our chips have made vehicles as well as industrial and consumer goods more efficient in terms of energy consumption and performance.

Notice

This release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions and estimates made by the Elmos management. Even though we assume the underlying expectations of the forward-looking statements to be realistic, we cannot guarantee the expectations will prove right. The assumptions may carry risks and uncertainties, and as a result actual events may differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause such differences are changes in general economic and business conditions, fluctuations of exchange rates and interest rates, the introduction of competing products, lack of acceptance of new products, and changes in business strategy. Elmos neither intends nor assumes any obligation to update its statements with respect to future events.

15.03.2017 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English Company: Elmos Semiconductor AG Heinrich-Hertz-Str. 1 44227 Dortmund Germany Phone: +49 (0)231 7549-575 Fax: +49 (0)231 7549-111 E-mail: invest@elmos.com Internet: http://www.elmos.com ISIN: DE0005677108 WKN: 567710 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

