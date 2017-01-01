European Shares Seen Higher Ahead Of Fed Decision

2:16a.m.

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stock futures point toward a positive open on Wednesday despite weak cues from Wall Street and Asia. Markets currently lack big triggers as all eyes are focused on central bank policy meetings, the Dutch election and developments surrounding Britain's triggering Article 50 to begin the formal Brexit process.

Markets have already priced in a 25 bps rate hike when the Federal Reserve delivers its decision on interest rates later today. That said, traders will parse the Fed's language in the policy statement to determine the timing and size of future adjustments to the target range for the Fed funds rate.

The Bank of Japan is expected to keep its policy rate steady at -0.1 percent and its yield curve target at around 0 percent when it reviews its monetary policy on Thursday. The Bank of England's monetary policy announcement is also due on Thursday, with economists expecting no major changes in policy despite a recent upshot in inflation.



Advertisement

The Netherlands holds parliamentary elections today in the first of several elections across Western Europe. The results will offer fresh insights into whether the populist and nationalist surge that characterized Brexit referendum and U.S. election still has legs.

Meanwhile, tensions once again flared up between the Netherlands and Turkey after Turkish president Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday a diplomatic row with the Netherlands could not be dismissed with an apology, and that further action could be taken.

In France, rightwing presidential candidate Francois Fillon has been placed under formal investigation for misuse of public funds.

Elsewhere, the Finns candidate Jussi Halla-aho, seen as leader of the far-right wing of Foreign Minister Timo Soini's Finns Party, said in an interview with Finnish news agency STT that there are strong political and economic reasons for the country to quit the euro.

Asian stocks fell broadly in cautious trade while oil prices rallied in Asian trading on industry data showing a surprise drawdown in U.S. crude stockpiles.

The day's economic calendar remains light, with U.K. unemployment data and final consumer price inflation data from France slated for release in the European session.

Overnight, U.S. stocks fell in light trading as oil prices slid to four-month lows and producer price data solidified expectations of a more aggressive tightening path than previously expected.

Airline stocks tumbled as a blizzard swept through the heavily populated northeast, grounding thousands of flights. The Dow dropped 0.2 percent while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite shed about 0.3 percent each.

The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index shed 0.3 percent on Tuesday as caution prevailed ahead of the Dutch election and the Fed's rate hike decision. The German DAX closed marginally lower, France's CAC 40 index shed half a percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 slipped 0.1 percent.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



