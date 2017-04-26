Munich Re Aims ¤2 Bln - ¤2.4 Bln In FY Profit;to Buy Back Up To ¤1bln Of Shares

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - German reinsurer Munich Re (0KFE.L) said that it is aiming for a profit in the range of 2.0 billion euros- 2.4 billion euros in 2017, subject to major losses being within normal bounds, and to its income statement not being impacted by severe currency or capital market developments, significant changes in tax parameters, or other exceptional factors. It plans to buy back up to 11 million shares for a maximum purchase price of 1 billion euros, in the period commencing after the 2017 Annual General Meeting and extending up to the 2018 Annual General Meeting.

The consolidated result in reinsurance for 2017 is projected to be in the range of 1.8 billion euros -2.2 billion euros. In life and health reinsurance, the technical result - including the result from reinsurance treaties recognised in the non-technical result owing to insufficient risk transfer - should be at least 450 million euros.

In property-casualty reinsurance, Munich Re is aiming for a combined ratio of around 97% of net earned premiums in 2017, taking into account the relatively low incidence of major losses until the end of February. At the beginning of the year, Munich Re projects major losses in the order of around 2 billion euros for 2017, corresponding to an unchanged 12% of net earned premiums.

Munich Re anticipates that interest rates will also remain very low overall in 2017, with correspondingly lower regular income from fixed-interest investments. Overall, Munich Re expects an investment result of around 7 billion euros, representing a return on investments of about 3%.



Assuming exchange rates remain stable, the Group anticipates that its gross premiums written for the financial year 2017 will be in the range of 48 billion euros-50 billion euros. Gross premium should be in the range of 31 billion euros-33 billion euros for the reinsurance field of business, and 17billion euros -17.5 billion euros for the ERGO field of business. Total premium income in the ERGO field of business (including the savings premiums of unit-linked life insurance and capitalisation products) should amount to 18 billion euros-19 billion euros in 2017.

In its meeting held yesterday, Munich Reinsurance Company's Supervisory Board decided on its motions for submission to the Annual General Meeting on 26 April 2017.

The Supervisory Board recommends that the Annual General Meeting elect Renata Jungo Brüngger (55) as successor to Wolfgang Mayrhuber (69), who resigned his position on the Supervisory Board with effect from the end of 2016. Jungo Brüngger is already a member of the Supervisory Board, as she was appointed as a member of the Supervisory Board by the Amtsgericht (Local Court) in Munich at the beginning of January 2017. Jungo Brüngger is recommended for election to the Supervisory Board for the remainder of Mayrhuber's term of office, namely until the end of the Annual General Meeting in 2019.

The Supervisory Board also approved the Board of Management's recommendation to the Annual General Meeting with respect to the proposed dividend.

Following more than ten successful years at Munich Re, member of the Board of Management Ludger Arnoldussen is leaving the Company to seek new challenges. By mutual agreement, he will resign his position on the Board at Munich Re with effect from the end of 26 April 2017.

The Group achieved an operating result of 4.025 billion euros in 2016, compared to 4.819 billion euros in 2015.

In the 2016 financial year, the Group's gross premiums written declined to 48.851 billion euros from last year's 50.374 billion euros, mainly because of reduced shares in large-volume treaties, the sale of ERGO Italia, and negative currency translation effects.

On the basis of the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting on 27 April 2016 or a future authorisation, Munich Reinsurance Company's Board of Management has resolved to buy back up to 11 million shares for a maximum total purchase price of 1 billion euros (excluding incidental expenses) in the period between 27 April 2017 and, at the latest, the Annual General Meeting on 25 April 2018. On the basis of the current share price (status: 14 March 2017), this would amount to around 3,5 % of the share capital.

The own shares acquired under the 2016/2017 share buy-back program in the period from 09 June 2016 to no later than the Company's Annual General Meeting on 26 April 2017 are to be retired.

