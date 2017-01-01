AstraZeneca : Lynparza Data Shows PFS Benefit In Brca-Mutated Ovarian Cancer

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca (AZN.L, AZN) said it presented results from the Phase III SOLO-2 trial demonstrating a significant improvement in progression-free survival or PFS in germline BRCA-mutated or gBRCA, platinum-sensitive, relapsed ovarian cancer patients treated with Lynparza or olaparib tablets (300mg twice daily) compared with placebo in the maintenance setting. The trial met its primary endpoint of investigator assessed PFS (HR 0.30; 95% CI 0.22 to 0.41; P<0.0001; median 19.1 months vs 5.5 months).

PFS as measured by Blinded Independent Central Review (BICR) evaluation, a pre-specified analysis supporting the primary endpoint, demonstrated a median PFS of 30.2 months vs 5.5 months for placebo, representing an improvement of 24.7 months (HR 0.25; 95% CI 0.18-0.35; P<0.0001).



The safety profile for patients treated with Lynparza tablets during the trial was consistent to those observed with the currently-approved capsule formulation. Any adverse events (AE) Grade ?3 were reported in 36.9% of patients treated with Lynparza and in 18.2% of patients who received placebo. The most common non-haematological AEs reported at a frequency of ?20% were nausea (75.9% [grade ?3, 2.6%]), fatigue/asthenia (65.6% [grade ?3, 4.1%]), and vomiting (37.4% [?3, 2.6%]).

The most common haematological AEs reported in the Lynparza arm versus placebo were anaemia (43.6% [grade ?3, 19.5%]), neutropenia (19.5% [grade ?3, 5.1%]), and thrombocytopenia (13.8% [grade ?3, 1.0%]).

The 300mg twice-daily tablet dose reduces the pill burden for patients from sixteen capsules to four tablets per day.

Additionally, a statistically-significant benefit in time to second progression or death (PFS2) was also seen in patients treated with Lynparza (HR 0.50; 95% CI 0.34 to 0.72; P=0.0002; median not reached vs 18.4 months) compared with placebo, as well as improvements in other key secondary endpoints.

